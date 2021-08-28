WATCH: Dry time for many, scattered showers for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEEKEND:



We have a front close by, this will keep the weather a bit unsettled at times through the weekend. There should be a good amount of dry time this weekend, but you’ll want to keep tabs on the radar if you have outdoor plans as at least a few scattered showers and storms could pop up later Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday. Combine that with high levels of humidity once again and it’s not going to be the most comfortable again unfortunately.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A better chance of more widespread showers and storms arrives for the start of the new week, and a few of these storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain, gusty winds and possibly even a bit of hail.

The cold front is slated to move through late Monday afternoon/Monday night and in its wake it will turn much more comfortable for the middle of next week!