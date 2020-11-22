WATCH: Dry to start but some wintry weather is on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

A new system is headed our way on Sunday out of the Ohio River Valley. After a dry start, look for precipitation to arrive after about 11 a.m.

When precipitation arrives in Central New York, temperatures are still cool enough to support some wet snow and or sleet before changing to rain. For most places, there will be little if any accumulation of snow or sleet. However, over the counties east of Lake Ontario and even the south shore of Lake Ontario (where the cold air holds on longest) there could be a coating to an inch or so of snow before the changeover takes place Sunday evening.

Areas east of Lake Ontario will be dealing with precipitation the longest. For most of CNY there is plenty of dry time.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A developing storm system moving just to the north and west of CNY Sunday night will usher in the milder air on a southerly breeze.

Any icy mix/snow north of Syracuse, east of Lake Ontario will quickly change to some rain Sunday evening as temperatures rise well into the 40s Sunday night. It looks like bulk of the precipitation, in the form of rain, falls overnight Sunday.

MONDAY:

Winds will shift back into the northwest pretty quickly Monday following a Monday morning cold front passage, and more widespread rain will taper to a few rain and snow showers Monday morning. No snow accumulation is expected Monday for most, but there could be a slushy coating to an inch or so over some of the highest hills, especially the Tug Hill.