Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH: Dry today, some snow tonight

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:  

We turn a bit milder with more clouds as high pressure moves east. Highs should sneak into the low to mid 30s.

A weak weather system slides through central New York Friday night. That could trigger a period of light snow.  Any accumulation would be an inch or less and the snow would taper by Saturday morning.

WEEKEND:

The weekend gets off to a quiet start.  While you can expect plenty of clouds around Saturday there is not enough lift around to turn that moisture into widespread precipitation.  There could be a few flurries around, but that should not impact you as you get around.

Sunday a warm front is approaching central New York.  There is a good chance of steady snow over northern New York and that snow could briefly clip central New York during the middle of the day.  Even if the snow ends up steady for a few hours temperatures above freezing should mean roads are mainly wet.

In the wake of the warm front we should manage to get back into the 40s on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected