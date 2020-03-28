WATCH: Dry weather comes to an end Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:



The driest portion of our day will be this morning. Rain showers are expected to arrive Saturday afternoon as a warm front sets up to our south.

With thickening clouds, we think our temperatures will end up only near 50 degrees. North and east of Syracuse, where there is a bit more sunshine, some mid 50s are possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

An area of low pressure strengthening in the Midwest will track northeast into the Great Lakes Saturday night and bring a warm front closer to central New York with additional rain, heavy at times and perhaps some thunder.

SUNDAY:

On Sunday the warm front moves through central New York. That means Sunday turns out to be the warmest day of the weekend with 60s likely. The warmth comes at a bit of price, though, as on and off showers are expected through the day with a gusty southerly wind. We won’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon as a cold front swings through.

As Sunday’s low tracks into Canada Monday, our winds turn into the northwest so cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy weather is expected early next week.