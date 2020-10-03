WATCH: Clouds rule the sky as showers move in Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

OVERNIGHT:

After what turned out to be a fairly pleasant Saturday once the rain stopped, we’ll keep things quiet tonight.

We’ll have a few clouds and cool temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY:

A warm front lifts to our north Sunday. We won’t really see any rain from this front, but it will make Sunday a cloudy day. Since our wind is from the south the temperatures should be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with highs around 60.

Majority of the day is rain-free, so you should have no issues for any of your fall outdoor activities.

The chance for some light scattered rain showers increase later in the day towards sunset as a cold front gets closer to CNY Sunday night and Monday. Expect rain showers to linger into at least the first half of the day Monday.