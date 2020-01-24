WATCH: Dry weather Friday gives way to rain/snow for weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The weather will stay nice and quiet with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures, with high clouds, should fall into the upper teens.

FRIDAY:

On Friday, we will see more clouds than sun, but at least a little sun should shine through at times. It will be staying mild and dry to round out the week too. Highs to end the week should be up around 40.

Come this weekend though, it will be a different story with a mix of precipitation expected.

WEEKEND:

The biggest trend from our computer models is toward milder air in the lower atmosphere (we haven’t, though, bumped up our high temperature forecast for Saturday.) This would imply more rain than snow Saturday, lessening our chances for a significant accumulation.

WHAT WE KNOW:

A developing, complex storm will be heading into the Northeast this weekend

Precipitation looks to arrive either late Friday night or Saturday morning

Temperatures will be marginal which means a rain/wet snow mix Saturday, perhaps some freezing rain.

The greatest snowfall will be across the higher terrain of CNY this weekend

Most likely time for accumulating snow for CNY looks to be later Saturday afternoon through Sunday

Expect rain and higher elevation snow showers from when you wake up Saturday. There could even be some patchy freezing rain. It looks like the steadiest and heaviest precipitation falls between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and will be mainly rain at this time.

There is a break in precipitation late Saturday evening before we begin seeing more rain/snow showers Sunday morning. Rain/snow showers continue through much of the day Sunday but as temperatures are above freezing during the day, accumulation will be tough to come by. Elevation plays a key role.

With that said, the higher elevations of the Tug Hill and south of Syracuse could end up with 2-5 inches out of this system by the end of the weekend, with the bulk of the accumulation falling Saturday night/Sunday. Elsewhere look for a trace to 2 inches of accumulation, including in Syracuse.



