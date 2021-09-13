WATCH: Drying out Monday morning, enjoy the afternoon sunshine

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

Last night’s rain and storms are out of here! We’re starting the new work and school week off with clouds and a damp feeling to the air this morning.

As the day goes on, we’ll see more sunshine. The afternoon looks really nice so enjoy!

Highs should make it to the low to mid 70s as high pressure settles in from Southeastern Canada.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Towards sunset cloud swill thicken back up over CNY as Sunday night’s cold front moves back towards us as a warm front. A few showers and maybe a storm may slide through areas across the Southern Finger Lakes, but the majority of CNY should stay dry. Lows are expected to drop into the 50s for most.

MIDWEEK:

The warmth and humidity make another run back at CNY Tuesday into Wednesday likely triggering more opportunities of scattered showers and storms mid-week, especially Wednesday. High temperatures likely sneak back into the upper 70s to low 80s.