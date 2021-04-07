WATCH: Early morning showers, then bring on the sun and warmth

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

We’re starting the day off with more clouds than not as a system slides away from CNY. Showers and sprinkles will linger through about 7 or 8 am before tapering off.

After the mostly cloudy start to the day, the sky will turn mostly sunny again as high pressure reestablishes itself. A milder air mass will also build in which should lead to highs reaching well into the 60s!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will be mainly clear Wednesday night with little to no wind. Lows get down into the low 40s which is some 5 to 10 degrees above the normal low.

THURSDAY:

High pressure stays in charge of the weather across CNY and the Northeast. When you combine that with a slightly warmer air mass and a lot of April sunshine you get highs well above normal.

How high will temperatures go Thursday? We are thinking well into the 70s, but probably not 80 or better simply because of an easterly component to the wind should keep the warmest air west of the area. Either way you slice it, it looks amazing Thursday!

Looking for some rain? It does appear we will see a slightly better chance of possibly getting a few showers into CNY come Friday, but even that doesn’t look too impressive at this time. We will probably have to wait to late in the weekend for a more significant shot of rain to arrive.