WATCH: Early season Nor’easter sends heavy rain to CNY Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

A Nor’easter will take form and strengthen Tuesday just off the New Jersey coast. This means it’s going to be a very rainy day

TUESDAY:

Expect another shot of steadier, and even heavy at times, rain throughout the day. A widespread 1-2” of rainfall is possible by the end of the day. There could be some higher amounts over the Southern Tier, Catskills and eastern New York where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect. More than 2 inches could fall in parts of the Finger Lakes too.

There are Flash Flood Watches out for Chenango, Otsego counties and the Southern Tier, but this may be expanded.

In addition to the rain, a steady east-northeast wind will add a raw feel to the air as temperatures hold in the 50s through the day.

MIDWEEK:

Although slow moving, the coastal storm begins to make a jog to the south, then the east starting Tuesday night. We expect our rain to taper Tuesday night as this happens, perhaps as early as late evening.

High pressure and drier air are trying to build in from Canada so look for sunshine to break out Wednesday and the sunshine and dry weather should be back for Wednesday as well.

The drier weather is welcomed because our weather becomes unsettled again by late in the day Friday with another system and rain headed our way.