WATCH: November ends on a snowy note

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

Localized lake effect will transition to lighter and more scattered snow showers for everyone later this morning thanks to another weak clipper swinging through. Once again, little to no accumulation is expected with this clipper across CNY. But it will sure look pretty! Any snow moves out of Central New York by mid afternoon.

Highs should be a touch milder than Monday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 30s. That means even when it is snowing roads likely stay wet and not white.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A few snow showers come through Tuesday night with a weakening cold front. Behind the front, there will be some lake effect snow developing east of Lake Ontario compliments of a west wind that should deposit a good 3 to 6 inches of snow in and around the Tug Hill. The lower elevations towards the lake shore should not see anything more than a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches Tuesday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties from 7pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday for the several inches of snowfall and potential for slick and snow covered roads.

Lows drop into the low 30s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

Midweek looks mainly quiet with just some lake effect snow well north of Syracuse to start the day.

There also will be some sunshine developing during the day, especially in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the south and west. Highs should sneak into the low 40s during the afternoon too!

THURSDAY:

It’s a windy, milder and damp Thursday ahead of a clipper that swings through Thursday afternoon with some rain expected. Highs are well into the 40s midday Thursday, but readings cool back to near 40 by day’s end behind the clipper.

Rain should mix with and probably change to snow at first over the higher terrain late in the day, and for the rest of CNY Thursday night.