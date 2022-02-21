SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – If you liked Sunday’s temperatures, you’ll love the next couple of days.

At a glance:

Even milder for the first part of the new week

Widespread rain develops Tuesday

Ice jams/minor flooding possible Tuesday into Wednesday

THIS AFTERNOON:

We are even milder President’s Day. Feels like spring for the start of winter break for many kids with temperatures warming into the upper 40s to mid-50s thanks to added sunshine! A rain or snow shower is possible up towards Watertown and the North Country during the day as a cold front tries to work in from the north.

TONIGHT:

If you are heading to the Dome to watch SU take on Georgia Tech it should be a pretty comfortable walk, especially by February standards.

It’s partly to mostly cloudy and still mild tonight with lows in the 30s for many once again across CNY. A bit of snow and or a mix is possible near and especially north of Watertown with a glazing of ice and a coating to an inch or two possible across the Northern NY.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is breezy and unseasonably mild with some rain developing mainly for the afternoon. Highs warm well into the 50s!

The warmth and rainfall will again bring the potential for ice jams and minor flooding.