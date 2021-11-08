WATCH: Enjoy the gorgeous weather this afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Thanks to high pressure remaining in control of the weather across the Northeast Monday we will see a wealth of sun the rest of today which should push readings into the 60s for much of CNY, including Syracuse! Winds will also be light making it feel that much better.

By the way, the average high in Syracuse is in the low 50s, so needless to say we are being spoiled when temperatures climb into the 60s in November!

TONIGHT:

The sky becomes partly to mostly cloudy Monday night ahead of a slow moving cold front approaching the area. Thanks to a milder air mass and clouds rolling in after midnight temperatures should not cool any lower than the upper 30s to mid 40s for most of CNY.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will slowly be giving more and more ground to a cold front inching towards the area from the northwest. What does that mean for the weather on Tuesday here?

Well, we think the sky features more clouds than not, but it should stay dry with highs not quite as warm as Monday. Highs are expected to be up around 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Cold front with a weak wave of low pressure slides through the area later Tuesday night/early Wednesday with some showers probably accompanying the front, but that’s about it.

We turn breezy and more seasonable for Wednesday with developing sunshine as high pressure builds in. So all in all midweek looks pretty good too!