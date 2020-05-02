WATCH: Enjoy the seasonable weather this weekend, cool air to return

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Low pressure has moved off the East Coast and skies have begun to clear over Central New York late Friday evening. With all the rain from the last day and a half there is plenty of moisture in the lower atmosphere so as we cool there will be some areas of fog, especially northeast of Syracuse. It could locally dense late tonight and early Saturday morning.

As the sky clears, and wind becomes light, temperatures will drop to near 40 by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY:

High pressure dominates the start of the weekend, so we expect a good deal of sunshine Saturday morning once the fog burns off. That gives way to increasing clouds later in the afternoon. There will be high thin clouds at first, but clouds thicken a bit as we head into the evening. We can thank a warm front for that. Outside a spotty shower near sunset, Saturday is a dry day.

Temperatures are more seasonable in the mid 60s.

The best chance for showers the entire weekend comes Saturday night as a weakening cold front approaches. No heavy rain is expected, though.

SUNDAY:

The front moving through Saturday night is a fast mover taking its showers east of Central New York by Sunday morning.

Sunday turns out nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures not much different from Saturday.

Enjoy the more seasonable weather this weekend as cooler air is slated to move back into the region next week.