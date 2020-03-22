WATCH: Enjoy the sunshine Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

The good news is high pressure is still influencing our weather Sunday. The winds are lighter too. A clear sky, light wind and dry air mass during the day will help temperatures warm into the low 40s which is a little closer to normal for this time of year.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

Most of Sunday night looks dry, but clouds increase, especially after midnight, in advance of the next weather maker.

An area of low pressure slides south of New York State and transfers its energy to a new storm near the coast. This will result in some wet snow developing towards Monday morning into the day.

Snow will probably mix with if not change to rain Monday afternoon as temperatures warm, especially over lower elevations. There is still some uncertainty with how warm we get which will dictate when this change in precipitation occurs.

Higher elevations will see the most accumulation Monday. We’re thinking a slushy 2-3” at this point. For Syracuse it looks like accumulations of a couple inches or less and if temperatures are at or above freezing during the day roads should end up wet and not snowy or icy.