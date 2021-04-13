WATCH: Enjoy the warm Wednesday as CNY’s weather to change for the end of the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

A little bubble area of high pressure slowly slides east of us Wednesday. This means another day of nice weather!

Highs Wednesday sneak back into the 60s thanks to sun at times. That warmth along with a bit of moisture causes clouds to build a bit in the afternoon. In fact, we would not be surprised if a few spotty showers develop late afternoon into the evening.

LATE WEEK:

An area of low pressure spins up between our area and the Mid-Atlantic Coast Wednesday night into Thursday producing chilly, wet weather for the last half of the week.

A chilly rain develops late Wednesday night into Thursday and could be heavy at times Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Areas east of Syracuse could have rainfall totals approaching an inch.

It could even be cold enough for some wet snow to mix in with the rain Thursday night into Friday morning primarily over the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse! We wouldn’t rule out a light accumulation of snow in these areas.

Showers linger Friday, but we should turn drier by day’s end anyways.

It will be a bit brisk and cool/chilly Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 at best!

Thankfully, the weather does look better for the weekend with a return to sunshine and more seasonable mid-April temperatures. Stay tuned for updates.