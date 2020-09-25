WATCH: Even warmer weather instore for the last weekend of September

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by through the last weekend in September. The area of high pressure that has been dominating our area the last several days will continue to keep us rain free (even though we really could use some).

The high is gradually sliding east of us and weakening, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side too. The warming trend continues the rest of this week. High temperatures are near 80 straight through Sunday! By the way, the average high for the end of September is in the upper 60s.

Low temperatures are warm too. No frost in sight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY:

Surprise, Friday looks high and dry and it will be unseasonably warm too. Sunshine will be filtered again by smoke from the western wildfire making a return appearance.

Highs will be well into the 70s to around 80!

WEEKEND:

If you enjoy the summer-like temperatures, soak them in this weekend. It will likely be the last time in 2020 we have 80 degrees in the forecast. Despite the warmth, it won’t be record-breaking. The record highs for both Saturday and Sunday are 91 F.

It will be quite windy, especially Sunday. If you haven’t stored the boat away for the season yet, there will be a chop on the northern ends of any lakes.

The very dry September continues, so far, the driest on record! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

When does a more significant chance of rain return to CNY?

Hang in there rain wishers: we are hopeful that some more significant rain will at least try to get into the Northeast and CNY Sunday afternoon/early next week with what looks to be a pattern change.