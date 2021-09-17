WATCH: Evening is dry, but a few showers are possible late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

It’s a mild Friday night under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A weak cold front will approach the area from the west, so a passing shower or storm overnight is possible after midnight. Lows drop into the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Will the small threat for a few showers/storms stick around for the weekend too? Answer is yes and no.

The weekend starts with the risk for a few scattered showers and possibly a storm before 8, and again during the late afternoon as a cold front moves in from the northwest, but we expect plenty of dry time to be around Saturday.

If you are heading up to the SU Albany football game at the Dome the walk to and from the Dome should be okay with a cloud sun blend, muggy and pretty warm with a slight risk for a passing shower. Temperatures are expected to be well into the 70s for both the walk to and from the game.

Highs on Saturday should make it well into the 70s to possibly 80 with enough sunshine. Plus it remains muggy Saturday too.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Behind the late Saturday afternoon cold front passage, an area of high pressure builds in with a cooler and less humid air mass Saturday night. The sky is expected to clear out and the lows will likely drop to between 50 and 55 for most! Yes, it’s going to feel very refreshing Saturday night!

SUNDAY:

High pressure crest overhead Sunday and provides the region with wall to wall sunshine after a bit of patchy fog to start. Highs for the last weekend day of September should make the low to mid-70s Sunday despite lots of mid to late September sunshine.

By the way, the average high temperature for the last official weekend of summer is around 70.

The overall above average temperatures continue right into first part next week too!