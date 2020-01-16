WATCH: Everyone feeling the chill, lake effect snow continues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of CNY Thursday through Friday morning for the following counties:

Jefferson and Lewis counties: until 6 pm Thursday

Oswego County: until 5 am Friday

Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties: 7 am until 6 am Friday

Onondaga, southern Cayuga, northern Oneida, Cortland and Madison counties until 1 am Friday.

Wind Advisories are in effect for parts of CNY and the Southern Tier from 9 am until 7 pm Thursday for the following counties:

Tompkins, southern Oneida and Chenango counties.



Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for parts of CNY Thursday night through Friday morning for the following counties:

Northern Oneida, Lewis and Oswego counties. In these locations, wind chills as low as -20° are possible.

THURSDAY:

Everyone is feeling the wind and the chill today. Wind gusts over 35mph have been reported early this morning at the Syracuse airport.

As the day goes on temperatures progressively drop to the 20s by the end of the day, but feel more like the teens with the wind chill.

We expect localized snow showers and even a few brief squalls throughout the evening commute. Any squalls will quickly reduce visibility and coat the roads with fresh snow, especially after sunset.

By early evening Friday most of central New York will have 2 to 4 inches of new snow with higher elevations south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill ending up with a bit more.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure slowly begins to build in from the north which will help dry out the air some. But since there is still likely going to be a breezy north-northwest wind, lake effect snow showers are sure to linger in CNY and the Finger Lakes.

Arctic air makes a nose dive into the Northeast tonight. We’ll have one of the coldest nights we’ve had in quite some time. Wind chill temperatures could even down to -20° for some areas overnight.

FRIDAY:

Bundle up heading out the door Friday morning! Wind chill temperatures across area are forecast to drop below zero! Brrrr! We’ll likely still have some lingering light lake effect snow showers too.

Even though it’s a very cold day Friday, look for a good amount of sun during the midday and afternoon.

By the holiday weekend, a more potent storm looks to affect CNY. For more details on how this storm could impact CNY click here.