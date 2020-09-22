Watch: Fall officially begins Tuesday, but the warmth still hangs on

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Autumn officially starts in the Northern Hemisphere at 9:31 AM Tuesday when the sun’s direct rays shine over the Equator. The sun will be heading south of the Equator over the next few months as we head toward the winter season.

WORK WEEK:

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by the rest of the work week. The area of high pressure that has been dominating our area the last several days keeping us high and dry will continue to keep us rain free for most of the week (even though we really could use some).

The high gradually slips to our east Tuesday into Wednesday, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side. We should feel the temperatures come up a little bit each day, and eventually highs will get back into the low 70s come mid-week, and likely stay well into the 70s for the rest of the week! By the way, the average high this week drops into the upper 60s.

Not only will the daytime highs come up over the coming days, so too will the night time lows. After this morning our chances for frost to develop are done for a little while. Lows will be up closer to 50 Tuesday night and in the 50s each night the rest of the week!

There will also be one more chance, albeit lower, of seeing another record tying/breaking low temperature Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The current record low for Tuesday is 35° set back in 1991 and we are forecasting 38°. So it’s going to be pretty close.

There are only a couple flies in ointment this week. First, some smoke is returning to the sky for Tuesday filtering the sun. Our sky will lose the deep blue we’ve gotten accustomed to and will take on a more ‘milky’ look.

The hazy smoky look to our sky is back today and tomorrow. Even though we're still dry and sunny, you'll noticed that milky haze filtering the sun. pic.twitter.com/La7jSbiRmr — Kate Thornton (@KateThorntonNC9) September 22, 2020

Second, there will actually be some clouds probably rolling in later Tuesday night into Wednesday. The clouds we see midweek will be in response to a weakening cold front that will not make it here with any fanfare just some clouds.

There MAY be a spotty shower/sprinkle or two mainly on Thursday as another cold front tries to work in from the north, but again this front will probably not be too successful in getting through or producing any significant weather in CNY either.

The very dry September continues, so far the driest on record! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

Hang in there rain wishers: we are hopeful that some more significant rain will at least try to get into the Northeast and CNY Sunday afternoon/early next week with what looks to be a pattern change.