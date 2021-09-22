WATCH: Fall starts off with soaking rain the next few days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

A very slow moving system is going to keep our weather unsettled with rain and potential thunderstorms the next couple of days.

Expect occasional showers throughout the day Wednesday. When it’s not raining it’ll still feel muggy with lots of cloud cover. Temperatures should manage to get into the 70s despite the clouds.

Fall officially begins Wednesday afternoon at 3:21 when the sun’s rays shine directly over the equator.

THURSDAY:

The threat for a more widespread rain and a few storms goes up Thursday as the slow moving cold front moves into the area and ultimately pushes through Thursday afternoon/evening. There is going to be plenty of moisture ahead of the front, so we’ll have to watch for heavy downpours and the possibility of localized flooding, especially in and around urban areas and small streams.

The best time to expect the heaviest and steadiest rain will be between noon and midnight Thursday slowly moving west to east.

We will feel highs rise into the 70s again on Thursday and it stays on the muggy side.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

The rain quickly moves out after sunrise Friday morning. It turns cooler, or more seasonable and drier for the end of the week. Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s.