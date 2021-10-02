WATCH: Fantastic start to the first weekend of October

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

Saturday is dry for most of the New York State. If you’re planning on being in northern NY and the Adirondacks (perhaps to check out the near peak foliage), it will be cooler with rain likely. Anywhere else, Saturday will be your pick outdoor day!

It becomes breezy again but unlike the last few days it is a warm wind with highs in the mid-70s with sun. If we get enough of sun a few spots may even challenge 80 degrees. Enjoy!

SUNDAY:

If you must hold your plans off until Sunday, you’ll want to get the outdoor activities in during the first half of the day. We have a system working in from the west which will likely bring rain by Sunday afternoon. Despite the clouds and rain most of Central New York should have no problem reaching near 70 which is above normal for the start of October.

A series of low-pressure systems will ride along a front near us which will keep our weather a little unsettled with rain showers, but also on the milder side Monday and Tuesday.