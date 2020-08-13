WATCH: Fantastic summer weather continues for now

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

More sunshine and classic summertime temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s both days too as high pressure stays anchored to our north. There MAY be a few extra clouds entering the sky Friday due to some moisture down south of New York State trying to creep a little farther north during the day.

WEEKEND:

While there is still some uncertainty when it comes to this weekend’s forecast, some things have come into better focus.

First, it looks like high pressure keeps moisture in the form of clouds and showers to our south (say from Pennsylvania into the Mid-Atlantic states). With more sunshine we should see another day with temperatures in the 80s.

Most (but not all) of our computer models are now suggesting high pressure will loosen its grip Sunday and the moisture stuck to our south will head north with at least some showers around. There are still some questions as to how wet it gets so make sure you check back over the next few days for updates.