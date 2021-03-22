WATCH: Fantastic weather for your Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

High pressure remains in charge over the coming days continuing the long stretch of sunshine and warming temperatures here in CNY! This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities!

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

High pressure remains in control early this upcoming week as the pattern over the eastern U.S. remains stagnant.

Expect more sunshine than not and even warmer temperatures well into the 60s to near 70 for the first half of the week and lows dropping into the 30s and low 40s Monday and Tuesday nights!

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN…

The next chance of a rain shower probably will not come about until Wednesday or Thursday and even that shower chance looks very low. The best chance of rain looks to be the end of the week at this point.

Enjoy this incredible start to Spring!