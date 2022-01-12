WATCH: Feeling a little milder Wednesday; Enjoy while it lasts

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Not a fan of the single digits? Then you’re in luck. The next couple of days will feel much better, but don’t get used to it. The arctic air is planning its comeback for this weekend.

WEDNESDAY:

We’re out of the arctic air/freezer Wednesday and back above freezing for many. Temperatures end up in the 30s during the afternoon which makes Wednesday a more seasonable day.

Some snow showers will develop mainly north of Syracuse and the Thruway up towards Watertown and the Tug Hill as a front pass nearby.

About 1 to as much as 3 or 4” is possible near Watertown and the Tug Hill Wednesday afternoon and early evening with some locally higher amounts in the heart of the Tug Hill.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Snow showers are most persistent east of Lake Ontario Wednesday night, but a few could be around all of CNY during the night too.

Little to no accumulation is expected Wednesday night for most, but upwards of another 1 to 3 inches is possible east of Lake Ontario, with slightly higher amounts possible around the Tug Hill.

Lows Wednesday night under a mostly cloudy sky should not drop below the upper 20s for most.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

It stays comfortable for January, especially with temperatures topping out well into the 30s again. But enjoy it because the arctic air is ready to come back to CNY.

An arctic cold front slowly moves into CNY later Thursday/early Thursday night with some snow showers. There may be a slushy coating to an inch, especially on grassy surfaces Thursday.

A steadier light to occasionally moderate snow should move through Thursday night with 1 to 3 inches of snow for most of the area as the arctic front moves through. Behind the front, temperatures will drop like a rock to near 10 by Friday morning. A gusty wind will make the wind chills feel like it’s below zero again.

We are back in the freezer for the rest of the weekend. But at least it’s mainly dry/quiet… for now.