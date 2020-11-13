WATCH: Feeling a lot more like November to close out the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY:

Brrrr, it’s a frosty morning! Budget a few extra minutes to get the frost off the windshield! This afternoon we should see some sun at times. It will be a bit breezy and a little milder too with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Near sunset, a weak cold front will sweep in and likely deliver more clouds to CNY to close out the day, and maybe even a light shower or two. Overall, though, it appears at least most will get through the day precipitation free to end the week.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend right now looks split with Saturday looking to be the better of the two days. We start off with some stubborn clouds in the morning, but as high pressure builds in we would expect skies to brighten in the afternoon.

A new frontal approaches us for Sunday. Look for the southerly wind to pick up with an increasing chance for rain.