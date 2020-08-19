WATCH: Feeling a touch a like fall Wednesday, refreshing with a few lake showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

Did you see the waterspouts over Lake Ontario Tuesday? If not, click here for photos and info on that!

We could see a few more waterspouts form too Wednesday, so keep an eye out over the lake.

A few scattered lake showers will linger off Lake Ontario and across the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes this morning as a front slowly drops south of the region and falls apart while doing so. High pressure will build in in its place during the day resulting in more sun developing for the afternoon!

Wednesday will probably be one of the coolest days we’ve felt in the last 2+ months with highs only near 75 despite a good deal of afternoon sunshine!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and likely the coolest night we’ve felt since mid-June as lows dip into the low to mid 50s, but 40s in the normally cooler spots!

THURSDAY:

A warming trend will commence after the cool start to Thursday with a good amount of sunshine mixing with some clouds, especially north of Syracuse during the afternoon. Highs will be more seasonable up near 80. All in all Thursday looks to be a great day!

FRIDAY:

High pressure will slide east of CNY Thursday night into Friday resulting in more of a southwest warmer flow to end the week. Highs will rebound well into the 80s. It’ll feel a bit more humid too. Enjoy the afternoon sunshine!

Updates to come for the upcoming weekend which looks warm and muggier, but will there be any rain? Stay tuned.