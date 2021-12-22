WATCH: Feeling and looking more like Winter Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to winter CNY! It’s officially the first full day of winter and we’re going to feel and look a little more festive. A few snowflakes will fly around this afternoon.

And we start to gain just a few seconds of daylight today! Each day gets a little longer between now and the first day of Summer!

WEDNESDAY:

Another cold front swings into the area by lunchtime with mainly scattered snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected for most. But upwards 2 to 3 inches is possible around the Tug Hill thanks to a band of lake effect snow developing in the wake of the front during the afternoon and into the evening east of the lake.

Highs are in the mid-30s before dropping into the low 30s during the afternoon. Plus, brisk west-northwest winds will make it feel more like the 20s throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The band of lake snow east of Lake Ontario drops south and west late Wednesday evening and should be located near and south and west of Syracuse for much of the night.

Two to four inches of snow is expected in the most persistent snows in that band somewhere between Auburn and the Syracuse area. Roads in and around the lake snow will probably become at least somewhat slick and sloppy too with reduced visibility at times too.

Elsewhere across Central New York Wednesday night look for a couple inches or less from snow showers.

Lows drop into the mid-20s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY:

Any lingering lake effect snow winds down Thursday morning, but clouds remain rather stubborn the rest of the day. We can’t rule out some peeks of sun, but it looks like clouds have the upper hand.

Temperatures are seasonably chilly in the low 30s for most.

FRIDAY:

Weather is mainly quiet on Christmas Eve Day with maybe some residual flurries to kick off Friday in spots. All in all, it’s a good day for travel across CNY. Highs on Friday top out well into the 30s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND:

A weakening storm system will send some precipitation our way later Friday night into Christmas Day. But unfortunately for those looking for a White Christmas, it does not look too good for most in CNY at this point.

It appears that any wintry mix and snow that may occur at the onset of precipitation Friday night, especially north and east of Syracuse likely turns to a little light rain and or drizzle for Christmas Day for most.

Areas that have the best chance of seeing snow on the ground Christmas Day will be up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks and North Country. Keep your fingers cross and dreaming of that White Christmas in the meantime. At least it appears it’s going to be easy getting around to families on Christmas Day across the region.

Highs Christmas Day should top out in the low 40s or so, followed by a colder and brisk Sunday with highs back into the 30s with at least a little snow possible to end the weekend.