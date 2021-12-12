WATCH: Feeling and looking much different Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s looking and feeling much different on Sunday. If you want more warmth, there is more in the forecast beyond today!

SUNDAY:

Although not as windy as Saturday evening/night, it is still breezy today. It’s noticeably cooler too. Temperatures only rise into the mid 40s. With wind gusts out of the west at 20-30 mph, it’ll feel more like the 30s today. That’s feeling close to 30 degrees colder than yesterday!

There is some lake effect snow lingering in the morning, mainly north and east of Syracuse. This will taper around mid-morning and accumulations are minor.

Drier air is working on building into Central New York today. Expect a lot of sunshine. This isn’t the only day we have some brightness either…

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A weak disturbance will quickly pass through tonight. It doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it though. We don’t expect precipitation, instead just some clouds tonight and Monday morning.

MONDAY:

Quiet weather continues for the beginning of the workweek. We have clouds to start the day, but the disturbance that brings though clouds quickly moves out and we have sunshine returning for the afternoon.

Average high temperatures for early December are in the upper 30s. Temperatures for Monday will be about 10 degrees above that. While there will still be a bit of a breeze, there won’t be an extreme chill.

LOOK AHEAD:

High pressure controls our weather through the beginning of the week. Towards the end of the week, we have another shot at 60° and record warmth. More windy days are ahead too. By the time we get to the second half of the week, rain and eventually some snow returns.