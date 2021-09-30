WATCH: Feeling cool with a few showers Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

With cooler air coming in this morning, we have some lake effect rain showers south of Lake Ontario. A more northerly wind direction means the spots seeing the showers today are over the Finger Lakes mainly west of Syracuse.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the low 60s despite some breaks of sun. Thursday is probably going to be the coolest day we’ve felt around CNY since the end of May! That was the last time the high temperature in Syracuse did not reach 60.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A few lingering lake showers are possible south-southeast of Lake Ontario, primarily west of Syracuse, but overall much of the night should be dry as high pressure slowly builds in from the west overnight.

Lows should drop to near 45 for many, but chilly 30s to around 40 in the normally colder spots north and east of Syracuse where there may once again be a touch of frost for a few.

FRIDAY:

It looks nicer to round out the week with more in the way of sunshine developing, less of a breeze and highs climbing well into the 60s.

Right now, there’s some uncertainty regarding the first weekend of October and the chances of rain or not. It looks like Saturday is looking drier with a better chance for wet weather on Sunday.