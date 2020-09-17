WATCH: Feeling like fall again with showers and cooler weather Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Smoke from the wildfires out west will cause the sun to be filtered right through Thursday but all in all the weather will be mainly quiet through the rest of the week. Click here for more details on the smoke filling the sky in CNY.

THURSDAY:

A cold front will slide through the first half of the day from the northwest to the southeast Thursday. This will bring plenty of clouds and possibly a shower/sprinkle or two in the morning through early afternoon, but for the most part it will be dry. There may even be a little sun developing to round out the day near and especially north of Syracuse.

There will be a cool breeze blowing too which will make the 60s feel even cooler. Bottom line you will want to grab a light jacket/fleece when you head out on Thursday.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY:

Skies will continue to clear overnight Thursday as high pressure builds in. The wind will become light too. This will allow our temperatures to drop into the low 40s and 30s in the typical colder higher elevations.

Keep the jackets on hand for Friday and not just the morning.

We should see sunshine, but our wind is out of the north. This isn’t a warming wind for us and it will be a bit gusty, especially in higher elevations. Despite the sunshine, our temperatures will only make it to near 60.

The cooler air will be with us through the weekend too, but it will be bright looking after a potentially frosty start! Click here for the details about the frost potential over the weekend in Central New York.