WATCH: Feeling more like January Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

Behind Wednesday night’s cold front, more unseasonably cold air will return for the last half of the week with some wind to boot. The air will not be quite as harsh as the shot of arctic air that was over us Monday night and Tuesday, but still feeling more like January rather than March.

We expect some flurries to be around Thursday, especially in the morning across the Finger Lakes. There will also be intervals of sun, especially during the afternoon.

We have a brisk northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph and gusts of 25 to 30 mph accentuating the chill. With temperatures in the 20s, wind chills are in the teens during the day.

FRIDAY:

The weather will be quiet to start Friday.

During the afternoon, a trough of low pressure and wrap-around moisture rolls in on the backside of an area of low pressure up across Southeastern Canada. This should trigger at least a few snow showers that could turn into more organized lake effect Friday night. Best chance for accumulating snow is overnight and in the higher elevations. This is where we could see 1-3” of snow by Saturday morning.

Friday, again, will likely not make it out of the 20s with wind chills primarily in the teens. By the way, the average high for early March in Syracuse is near 40.

WEEKEND:

The unseasonable chill will stick with us through the weekend although the wind will slowly ease, especially come Sunday as high pressure slowly builds in from the west.

The combination of a little weak trough of low pressure and the chilly northwest flow will keep scattered snow showers going Saturday into Saturday night and possibly some flurries lingering into the start of Sunday.

With high pressure building in, more sun develops to end the weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will likely be stuck in the 20s to maybe near 30 come Sunday.

If you are looking for milder temperatures, be patient. There are strong signs that we will warm up significantly next week!