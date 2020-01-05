WATCH: Feeling more like January

SUNDAY:

Sunday will be a day more representative of January. Lake effect snow showers are continuing to fizzle and fade. There will be a seasonable chill with highs in the low 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s though thanks to a blustery west-northwest wind.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

Sunday night into the start of Monday, a clipper system will dive in from the northwest bringing a widespread light accumulating snowfall of a coating to 2 inches for all.

After some early to mid-morning snow showers Monday, most of Monday will be pretty uneventful just blustery for most, but across areas east of Lake Ontario, especially the Tug Hill there will be several more inches of snow thanks to Lake Ontario. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.



Due to a strong wind out of the west at 25-35 mph near the eastern shoreline of Lake Ontario, a Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued for Monday afternoon and Monday evening.