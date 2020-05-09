WATCH: Feeling more like March today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

A low pressure system will continue to move off the East Coast Saturday morning. It will still influence our weather, however, bringing strong northwesterly winds and rare May lake effect snow showers/squalls during much of the day. Expect to be in and out of snow showers, especially in the Finger Lakes, we will see a drop in visibility from time to time. There could even be some thunder. Due to the angle of the sun this time of year, we don’t think there will be much daytime snow accumulation.

Cold Canadian air will funnel in with the northwesterly winds. Highs likely won’t make it much beyond 40 with and afternoon wind chill between 25 and 30 degrees.

A wind advisory is in effect today for Chenango, Madison and southern Oneida counties until 8 p.m. wind gusts could reach 50 mph.

Winds will still be out of the west-northwest Saturday night and as temperatures drop closer to freezing there is a better chance for localized light accumulations of snow as lake effect snow showers continue.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY!):

Still cold. High pressure to our northeast in the upper levels in the atmosphere continues to act like a blocking system with our jet stream winds. As a result, the jet stream dives farther south and the cold air flows into CNY.

Some lake effect snow showers will linger until shortly after sunrise before ending. It’s still windy with temperatures in the 40s. The afternoon is dry, though.

Frost is still possible as we progress into early next week. Hold off on planting sensitive vegetation for a little while longer. A change in this chilly pattern is shaping up for late next week.