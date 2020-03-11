WATCH: Feeling more like March

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

We have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures are back in the 40s in the afternoon, but that is actually more seasonable for this time of year.

There could be a stray shower this evening south of Syracuse but most stay dry.

THURSDAY:

High pressure builds into northern New England later Wednesday night into Thursday. The clockwise winds around the high means a south-southeast wind over central New York on Thursday and a return of slightly milder air.

It remains mainly dry Thursday, but a few light showers are possible in the afternoon.

An approaching frontal system will bring a better chance for rain for the end of the week.