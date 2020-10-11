WATCH: Feeling more like October Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

It’s much cooler Sunday, but a good deal of sun will make it feel nice for mid-October. Highs will be closer to 60 which is about where we should be this time of year.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase with a few showers possible towards Monday morning thanks to the remnants of Delta. Lows will be in the 40s.

MONDAY:

The remnants of Hurricane Delta may send a few showers into the region, but at this time it appears the bulk of the steadier and heavier rain will stay to the south of CNY. So we actually may experience a mainly dry Monday.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s with clouds and a pretty good breeze accentuating the cool air.

