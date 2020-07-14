WATCH: Feeling pretty comfy again Tuesday before the heat and humidity return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Our best chance for a shower or storm is in the morning through the lunch hour around Syracuse. A cold front will drop in from Canada and move through Central New York the first part of the day.

Showers and storms move to the south through the afternoon with the cold front. That means the brightest and driest part of the day will be mid to late afternoon.

With sunshine coming out in the afternoon we should manage to make a run at 80 degrees. If we hit 80 degrees it will be the 29 straight days we have been 80 or warmer, the 5th longest streak ever.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure settles in on Wednesday so expect a good deal of sunshine in Central New York. While it warms up into the mid 80s it shouldn’t be too humid. That changes a bit later in the week when we could be looking at our 3rd heat wave of the year.