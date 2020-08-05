WATCH: Feeling quite refreshing Wednesday, few showers still around

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Tropical Storm Isaias raced through the Mid Atlantic and New England states Tuesday with extensive wind damage, flooding rains and even tornadoes. Central New York was on the fringe of the storm and luckily received only a soaking rain.

Conditions will improve for all across the Northeast Wednesday as the remains of the storm move into Canada.

WEDNESDAY:

There will be a refreshing breeze ushering in a less humid air mass with some sun developing as the day progresses. Some low level moisture combined with enough cool air in the low levels of the atmosphere will likely continue to produce a few lake effect rain showers mainly north of Syracuse and east of Lake Ontario primarily during the morning hours. There could even be a few waterspouts near the shoreline!

Highs will remain in the 70s again minus the humidity.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will become mainly clear and winds will settle to near calm. It’s a good night to open the windows for some fresh air since lows should dip into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday night. This will make for a very comfy sleeping weather!

THURSDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Thursday providing CNY with a good deal of sun and a comfortably warm high in the upper 70s.

Overall, the nice weather will continue into the weekend but it will be starting to heat up again. Stay tuned for updates.