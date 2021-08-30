WATCH: Feels so much better tonight!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

Tonight, is going to be a much more comfortable night for snoozing without the AC as lows drop into the low to mid 60s with much lower humidity. It will feel refreshing to say the least!

TUESDAY:

The weather looks good Tuesday with some sun, a nice breeze and a not humid high within a couple of degrees of 80!

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a comfortably mild low in the 50s to around 60.

MIDWEEK:

More clouds than not Wednesday with a few showers possible from the remnants of Ida sliding south of the state which is where the greatest flood threat is too. Highs Wednesday with the added cloud cover and just some filtered sun will likely be kept down into the low to mid 70s.

