WATCH: Feet of snow possible east of Lake Ontario, bitter cold for everyone

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow will pummel Oswego and Oneida counties today where 1—2 feet of snow in the hardest hit areas are expected. But, if you’re not in the lake effect belt, you’re feeling the bitter cold.

MONDAY:

Heavy lake snow has formed east of Lake Ontario and will produce snowfall rates of at least 2 to 4” per hour throughout the day for Southern Oswego, South-Central Oneida, far Northern Madison and possibly far Northern Onondaga too.

Snowfall accumulations through Monday evening will be greatest up across Oswego, North-Central Oneida, possibly far Northern Onondaga north of Rt. 31 (Brewerton area) and far Southern Lewis counties, where 1 to 2+ feet of snow is expected!





Travel will be very difficult to impossible with some blowing and drifting snow too thanks to the 30 mph+ west winds. There could even be a little lightning and thunder within this band of heavy snow!

Down across Northern Onondaga, Northern Madison, maybe far Southern Jefferson and Southern Oneida counties we are expecting at least 2 to 6 inches to fall by Monday evening. Only a coating to an inch or two is expected elsewhere across CNY, including much of the Finger Lakes region.

Of course not everyone is seeing snow Monday, but everyone is feeling the bitter cold. Highs on Monday should be in the low 20s with wind chills near 0 at times.

MONDAY NIGHT:

An arctic cold front is expected to quickly drop through Monday evening sometime between about 6 and 10pm with a burst of heavy snow (near whiteout conditions). A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected with the front, followed by a spray, or multiple bands of lake snow developing near and after midnight near and west of Syracuse and the I-81 corridor. Another 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible overnight Monday night on top of the 1 to 3 inches Monday evening.

It will be brisk and become bitterly cold Monday night with lows dropping to within a few degrees of 0 for most, including Syracuse come sunrise Tuesday, but as low as 10 or 15 below zero north and east of Syracuse away from the lake clouds and snow showers! Factor that in with a 10 to 15 mph breeze, and the wind chills are going to be dangerously low between about -20 and -10 for many late Monday night through much of Tuesday morning, but even a bit lower north and east of Syracuse!

TUESDAY:

An additional light snow accumulation is expected Tuesday morning around and west of Syracuse with snow covered slick roads expected too, as salt doesn’t really work as well when temperatures are below 10 degrees. So, if you have to head out to work or school Tuesday morning be sure to bundle up and walk and drive safely!

Highs on Tuesday with some sun developing for all should climb to within a few degrees of 10 with lighter winds expected for the afternoon.

It thankfully looks quiet, and much milder/more tolerable midweek.