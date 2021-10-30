WATCH: Few more showers tonight, but steadier rain stays east of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Still flood warnings until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga lakes as you can see below…

TONIGHT:

Tonight, a few showers will be around as a low-pressure system intensifies across Eastern New England during the night and heavier, steadier rain likely impacts Eastern and Northern NY, but not us here in CNY thankfully! Lows drop into the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY – SUNDAY EVENING (HALLOWEEN):

Is Halloween a trick or a treat? How about a little bit of both…

Sunday doesn’t look like washout for Halloween but there will be a scattering of showers around much of the day, especially before 4. The best chance for showers during trick-or-treat time will be north of Syracuse. No heavy downpours are expected though.

Temperatures are in the mid-50s during the day and the 40s to around 50 during the evening, but a brisk breeze kicking up on Halloween and persisting into Sunday night will add an extra chill for the trick-or-treaters. So be sure to dress for the 40s with a bit of a wind chill.

MONDAY:

The new week begins dry for most, but there could be a few showers east of Lake Ontario lingering off the lake with a cool westerly wind. Most see some sun with highs in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few showers likely return Tuesday with a little cold front, but right now it appears much of Tuesday is dry for many.

Those that live east of Lake Ontario probably see the most persistent showers thanks to the chilly west wind producing some lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers.

Highs Tuesday likely struggle to make it to around 50.