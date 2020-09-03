WATCH: Few passing showers tonight, cooler Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A few showers will be possible late Thursday night as another cold front sweeps through. Lows will drop into the low 60s and it will turn less humid towards morning too. Showers will move from northwest to southeast after midnight and before sunrise.

FRIDAY:

Friday the wind picks back up. It’ll feel pretty refreshing too. With a westerly breeze, there could be a few showers to the east of Lake Ontario in the morning.

Otherwise, enjoy some sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 70s as a cool area of high pressure settles into the Northeast for most of the weekend.

Click here for more details on the holiday weekend outlook.

