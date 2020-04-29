Watch: Few showers, milder Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
WEDNESDAY:
Today is going to be another pretty decent spring day. Any showers will be brief and widely scattered mainly between 9am and 1pm along a warm front. There will be plenty of rain-free time during the day.
Southeasterly winds pick up during the day, and we should end up with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph in the afternoon.
Despite a good deal of clouds we still end up fairly mild with highs up around 60.
WIND ALERT:
A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties beginning Wednesday 6 p.m. until Thursday 11 p.m. Wind gusts up to 50-60 mph are possible which could cause damage like down tree limbs and power lines.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
It will be a breezy and mild Wednesday night with a few showers around. Lows will likely not go below 50 for many thanks to that persistent southeasterly breeze and prevailing clouds.
A slow moving cold front with a wave of low pressure developing along the front will produce a good soaking later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Click here for more details on the arrival of the heavier rain, how much could fall and the flood potential too.
