Watch: Few showers, milder Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

Today is going to be another pretty decent spring day. Any showers will be brief and widely scattered mainly between 9am and 1pm along a warm front. There will be plenty of rain-free time during the day.

Southeasterly winds pick up during the day, and we should end up with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph in the afternoon.

Despite a good deal of clouds we still end up fairly mild with highs up around 60.

WIND ALERT:

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties beginning Wednesday 6 p.m. until Thursday 11 p.m. Wind gusts up to 50-60 mph are possible which could cause damage like down tree limbs and power lines.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be a breezy and mild Wednesday night with a few showers around. Lows will likely not go below 50 for many thanks to that persistent southeasterly breeze and prevailing clouds.

A slow moving cold front with a wave of low pressure developing along the front will produce a good soaking later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Click here for more details on the arrival of the heavier rain, how much could fall and the flood potential too.