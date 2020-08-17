WATCH: Few showers Monday, then afternoon sunshine

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

A cold front will come through CNY between about 10 am and 1 pm which will be accompanied by a few spotty showers and maybe an isolated storm possible through midday/lunch time.

Highs to start the week will be up near 80. More sunshine develops during the afternoon behind the front. The breeze will feel pretty nice too.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Another reinforcing cold front will swing in with an upper level disturbance Monday night into early Tuesday. Expect some showers and possibly a storm or two. Lows Monday night will drop to the upper 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY:

It will turn even cooler Tuesday behind the reinforcing cold front. A few lake effect showers are possible to start the day. Highs will be in the mid-70s with a refreshing breeze. More in the way of sun should develop during the afternoon too.

It stays comfortably mild by day and almost a bit cool at night through midweek!