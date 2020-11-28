WATCH: Few showers to start the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SATURDAY:

A cold front/weak trough moves through Central New York Saturday morning. Expect a few lingering mainly rain showers around but nothing heavy through midday anyways.

While the light showers will taper off during the midday/early afternoon, the clouds will likely rule the sky for most the rest of the day. Best chance for a bit of clearing/sun is for areas west of Syracuse.

Even if you don’t see much, or any sunshine Saturday, not to worry, because things are looking much brighter for Sunday.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

At least partial clearing should take place Saturday night as drier air continues to work in with high pressure from the west. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY:

The end of the holiday weekend looks great for outdoor activities like decorating the house and or getting the Christmas tree. There will be sunshine and mild temperatures as highs warm into the low 50s!

It will be turning rainy, but staying mild to start the new week as a moisture laden storm works into the region from the south. For more details on the early week storm and the pattern change to follow click here.