WATCH: Few stronger storms possible Wednesday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY:

An area of low pressure to the northwest is producing more clouds than not Wednesday. We’re watching scattered showers and storms develop across CNY the second half of the day.

The best timeframe to be on guard for strong to severe storms is between noon and 6pm.

Areas to the south and east of Syracuse have seen a bit more sun so we think this will be the area most likely to see a couple stronger storms.

Gusty, damaging wind is the main threat. Heavy rain could cause some minor flooding but we think these storms are fast movers and shouldn’t linger in one spot too long.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

As the sun goes down, we will lose our daytime heating and our threat for severe weather will be over for the day. A cold front will still be to our west, so the night will muggy and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.

THURSDAY:

Wednesday’s area of low pressure is tracking north of Central New York Thursday morning, but that cold front has yet to move through the region. Until it sweeps through midday, we are going to keep the threat of a couple shower or storm in the forecast. The severe weather threat will be lower than Wednesday due to cloud cover.

With the front to our east later in the day we should end up with some sunshine and noticeably less humid air. We could even clear out enough to end the day brighter than we started.

END OF THE WEEK:

High pressure is building in Thursday night and that sets us up for quiet weather for Friday and Saturday.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next week or so when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.