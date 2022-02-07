WATCH: Filtered sun now but a little snow is on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’re kicking off the second week of February feeling fairly comfortable. Most of the week features above freezing temperatures.

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure keeps us dry for the rest of today with intervals of filtered sun. It’s even milder with highs going above average. We think readings rise into the mid-30s to near 40 to start the new week.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

A weakening area of low pressure with its cold front over the Great Lakes will bring a little light snow at times late Monday night into Tuesday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most late Monday night through Tuesday, but a few inches or more is possible in the most persistent snows east of Lake Ontario for the Tug Hill thanks to some help off the lake.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday, low to mid 30s, but still not bad for the first part of February.

The weather pattern becomes more unsettled as a couple more clippers bring the chance of snow and rain showers for the second half of the week.