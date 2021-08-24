WATCH: Finally a rain free day across CNY, and not quite as humid either!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Our humidity comes down a peg this afternoon. Don’t get us wrong, it’s still humid, but it won’t feel so stuffy like it has been lately.

Enjoy the sunshine and rain free day too thanks to high pressure settling in from the west! It’s warm too with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT:

High pressure settles overhead tonight and provides the area with a mostly clear sky and thanks to slightly lower humidity levels the temperature is expected to drop into the 60s for all making for at least somewhat comfier night’s sleep without the AC.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday starts off mostly sunny but a bit more cloud cover probably mixes with the sun during the afternoon in advance of a trough of low pressure that could provide the area with a spotty shower/storm or two towards evening. Most, if not all of Wednesday looks to be dry at this point though so if you have pool and or beach plans you are looking good!

Highs warm to around 90 with higher levels of humidity once again too which should send feel like readings well up into the 90s! Do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

THURSDAY:

A cold front approaches Thursday with some hazy sun and a slightly better chance of a few scattered showers and storms. It’s another steamy day too with highs well into the 80s to possibly 90 if we see enough sun.

We are hopeful for at least a mainly, if not totally dry day to end the week too with slightly cooler and less humid air probable. Stay tuned.