WATCH: Finally a rain free day! It’s still hot and a little humid though

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

Our humidity comes down a peg Tuesday. Don’t get us wrong, it’s still humid, but it won’t feel so stuffy like it has been lately.

Enjoy the sunshine and rain free day too! It’s pretty warm too with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure settles overhead Tuesday night and provides the area with a mostly clear sky and thanks to slightly lower humidity readings are expected to drop into the 60s for all making for at least somewhat comfier night’s sleep without the AC.

WEDNESDAY:

Highs warm well into the 80s to around 90 with higher levels of humidity once again too which should send feel like readings well up into the 90s! Do what you can to stay cool and hydrated.

Wednesday starts off mostly sunny but probably turns cloudier during the afternoon in advance of a trough of low pressure that could provide the area with a few scattered showers and storms. The most likely time for these showers and storms would be between 2 and 5 pm. Most of Wednesday looks to be dry at this point though so if you have pool and or beach plans you are looking good!