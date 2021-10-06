WATCH: Finally drying out as the sun tries to make a comeback Wednesday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

Although the sky won’t completely clear, it does turn drier and sunnier! The little bit of sun sneaking through the clouds at times will be a nice sight. As a result, we’ll warm things up a bit. We should feel readings climb into the low 70s!

Average highs this time of year are in the low to mid 60s, average lows are in the mid-40s. Both the highs and lows will be about 10° higher than the average the rest of the week!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog and possibly a touch of mist south of Syracuse Wednesday night. Lows drop into the mid-50s.

LATE WEEK:

It stays unseasonably mild Thursday and Friday with a better chance of seeing more intervals of sunshine to round out the week. More breaks of sun should result in even higher temperatures too! We think there’s a good chance that readings top out near 75 both Thursday and Friday afternoon!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index

Buy 2022 Calendar Here

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area