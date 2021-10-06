WATCH: Finally drying out as the sun tries to make a comeback Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

Although the sky won’t completely clear, it does turn drier and sunnier! The little bit of sun sneaking through the clouds at times will be a nice sight. As a result, we’ll warm things up a bit. We should feel readings climb into the low 70s!

Average highs this time of year are in the low to mid 60s, average lows are in the mid-40s. Both the highs and lows will be about 10° higher than the average the rest of the week!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog and possibly a touch of mist south of Syracuse Wednesday night. Lows drop into the mid-50s.

LATE WEEK:

It stays unseasonably mild Thursday and Friday with a better chance of seeing more intervals of sunshine to round out the week. More breaks of sun should result in even higher temperatures too! We think there’s a good chance that readings top out near 75 both Thursday and Friday afternoon!