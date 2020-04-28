WATCH: Finally feeling like spring again Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

High pressure will provide CNY with a pretty decent day Tuesday under some sunshine. There may be a few high clouds approaching from the west in the afternoon.

Highs will make it well into the 50s to possibly 60 with enough sun.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase with a shower possible towards sunrise Wednesday in advance of the next weather maker approaching from the west. Lows will be in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad at this time with quite a bit of dry time, but a few showers are expected to move through during late morning and midday. After that the rest of the day should turn out dry. It will be breezy/windy and fairly mild with highs up around 60.

It looks like we stay pretty rainy the second half of the week, especially Thursday as a cold front moves in from the west. Some of the rain could come down hard at times.